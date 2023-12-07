Iranian Navy Delegation Visits Military Institute Named After Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A delegation
headed by Commander of the Navy Forces of the Army of the Islamic
Republic of Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
Admiral Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the 'N' military
unit of the Azerbaijani Navy.
The delegation arriving at the institute first laid flowers at
the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev built on the
territory of the Institute, honoring his glorious memory.
The guests were given a briefing on the history of the creation
and activity of the institute.
After familiarization with the departments and cadets' training
process, the guests were given detailed information on combat
training activities carried out with the personnel in the N
Military Unit of the Navy, and their questions were answered," the
defense ministry reported.
