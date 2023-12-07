               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

December Seven's Earthquate Alerts Medical Brigades To Intensify Mobility In Azerbaijan


12/7/2023 5:23:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Brigades of the Republican Center of Emergency Medical Aid have intensified their work, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend .

It was noted that there was no increase in the number of calls to the ambulance service due to the earthquake.

"Simultaneously, in light of the prospect of medical aid being required, the directors of medical institutions under the jurisdiction of TABIB were given suitable instructions," TABIB said.

To note that, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 51 km northeast of Altiagach seismic station, today at 08:16 (UTC +04:00). The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points at a depth of 68 km.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107552681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search