December Seven's Earthquate Alerts Medical Brigades To Intensify Mobility In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Brigades of the Republican Center of Emergency Medical Aid have intensified their work, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend .

It was noted that there was no increase in the number of calls to the ambulance service due to the earthquake.

"Simultaneously, in light of the prospect of medical aid being required, the directors of medical institutions under the jurisdiction of TABIB were given suitable instructions," TABIB said.

To note that, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 51 km northeast of Altiagach seismic station, today at 08:16 (UTC +04:00). The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points at a depth of 68 km.

