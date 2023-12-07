December Seven's Earthquate Alerts Medical Brigades To Intensify Mobility In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Brigades of the
Republican Center of Emergency Medical Aid have intensified their
work, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB)
told Trend .
It was noted that there was no increase in the number of calls
to the ambulance service due to the earthquake.
"Simultaneously, in light of the prospect of medical aid being
required, the directors of medical institutions under the
jurisdiction of TABIB were given suitable instructions," TABIB
said.
To note that, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 51
km northeast of Altiagach seismic station, today at 08:16 (UTC
+04:00). The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points at
a depth of 68 km.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107552681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.