Three Killed In Confrontations On Lebanon-Israel Borders

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIRUT, Dec 6 (NNN-NNA) – Three people were killed yesterday, in southern Lebanon, as confrontations continued to escalate between the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli army.
The Lebanese military announced in a statement that, one of its soldiers was killed and three others were wounded by Israeli artillery, fired on the hills of al-Owaidah in south-east Lebanon.
The statement said that, the casualties resulted from the Israeli bombing of an army military centre in al-Owaidah in the southern village of Taybeh. The injured were transported to a hospital to receive medical care.
Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, a Hezbollah fighter was killed in an Israeli airstrike carried out by a drone in south-west Lebanon.
Sources also said that, a Syrian worker was killed and two of his family members were injured in a poultry farm, located between the village Arnoun and the Khardali Bridge on Nahr Al-Litani. Ten Syrians were rescued from the poultry farm.
The sources indicated that Israeli drones and warplanes carried out nine raids on the villages of Yater, Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, and Ramyah, in south-west Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes also destroyed five houses and caused damage to 15 others in the south-east village of Kfarchouba.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters targeted several Israeli sites in Al-Bayad, Jal Al-Alam, Al-Dhahira, Birkat Risha, Dahr al-Jamal, Zebdine, and Paranit barracks, in addition to hitting a gathering of Israeli soldiers, in the Al-Manara settlement.
The recent clashes between Hezbollah and Israel have so far killed 131 people on the Lebanese side, including 90 Hezbollah fighters and a Lebanese army soldier, according to security sources.– NNN-NNA
MENAFN06122023000200011047ID1107549508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.