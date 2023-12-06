Three Killed In Confrontations On Lebanon-Israel Borders

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Dec 6 (NNN-NNA) – Three people were killed yesterday, in southern Lebanon, as confrontations continued to escalate between the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

The Lebanese military announced in a statement that, one of its soldiers was killed and three others were wounded by Israeli artillery, fired on the hills of al-Owaidah in south-east Lebanon.

The statement said that, the casualties resulted from the Israeli bombing of an army military centre in al-Owaidah in the southern village of Taybeh. The injured were transported to a hospital to receive medical care.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, a Hezbollah fighter was killed in an Israeli airstrike carried out by a drone in south-west Lebanon.

Sources also said that, a Syrian worker was killed and two of his family members were injured in a poultry farm, located between the village Arnoun and the Khardali Bridge on Nahr Al-Litani. Ten Syrians were rescued from the poultry farm.

The sources indicated that Israeli drones and warplanes carried out nine raids on the villages of Yater, Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, and Ramyah, in south-west Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes also destroyed five houses and caused damage to 15 others in the south-east village of Kfarchouba.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters targeted several Israeli sites in Al-Bayad, Jal Al-Alam, Al-Dhahira, Birkat Risha, Dahr al-Jamal, Zebdine, and Paranit barracks, in addition to hitting a gathering of Israeli soldiers, in the Al-Manara settlement.

The recent clashes between Hezbollah and Israel have so far killed 131 people on the Lebanese side, including 90 Hezbollah fighters and a Lebanese army soldier, according to security sources.– NNN-NNA