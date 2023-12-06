Zurich's Main Train Station Named Best In Europe

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Главный вокзал Цюриха признан лучшим в Европе



Zurich's main station is comfortably in first place with 102 points, ahead of Vienna's main station with 94 points. According to the study, Bern is in third place with Berlin Central Station. This means that Switzerland is represented twice on the podium.

According to the study, the German railway stations Essen, Berlin Ostkreuz, Berlin Zoologischer Garten, Munich-Pasing and Bremen offer the least passenger comfort. The reason for this is the massive delays and waiting times. Two-fifths of all trains in Bremen were more than five minutes late.

The 50 stations with the most passengers in Europe were analysed. Factors such as tickets, shopping facilities, disabled access, connections and free Wi-Fi were decisive for the ranking.

