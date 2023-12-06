Investornewsbreaks IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Partners With Prominent Center To Integrate AI Into Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American:

IGC)

is collaborating with the Los Andes University Center for Research and Training in Artificial Intelligence (“CINFONIA”) in a partnership designed to leverage generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) to analyze variations in disease signatures among patients. The collaboration will provide key data to help identify individuals more likely to respond to treatment. IGC is slated to discuss the partnership along with its key initiatives at Biotech Showcase 2024. The partnership will involve the two companies working together to develop and train deep-learning algorithms based on state-of-the-art transformer architectures. The algorithms will be key in predicting the temporal progression of approximately 1,500 physiological and psychological variables for each patient enrolled in IGC's IGC-AD1 phase 2 clinical trial. According to the announcement, the deep-learning algorithms have potential to reveal hidden relationships in clinical trial data that cannot be identified through manual analysis alone, possibly resulting in improvement of the treatment efficacy of IGC-AD1 and providing relief to millions of people suffering with Alzheimer's. Led by Professor Pablo Arbelaez, CINFONIA brings together academic excellence, ethical principles and responsible research as the center focuses on transforming the world with AI for the benefit of humanity.

“Often Alzheimer's patients face years of uncertainty and delayed definitive diagnosis, potentially resulting in the worsening of their condition,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.“The implications of AI integration are profound, as it can help reduce risk in costly clinical trials and potentially get medicine to Alzheimer's patients faster. We believe this partnership provides IGC Pharma with a competitive advantage in the pharmaceutical industry as implementing AI algorithms may enable us to identify and understand previously unknown patterns in data sets. We eagerly anticipate showcasing our strategic approach at Biotech Showcase 2024 during JP Morgan Healthcare Week, spotlighting IGC Pharma's strides in AI development.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is pioneering innovative solutions to combat Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The company's portfolio comprises five assets, all with a singular mission: to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles; IGC-AD1 is currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's. TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles in a forward-thinking approach Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's and drug interactions with cannabinoids. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to IGC are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN