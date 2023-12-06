Russia Intensifies Drone, Aviation, Artillery Attacks In Tavria Operational Zone - Commander Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Army has intensified the use of kamikaze drones, aviation and artillery in the Tavria direction. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 39 units of enemy equipment in the past day alone, damaging another 40.

The commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to Tarnavskyi, "the enemy has significantly intensified the use of kamikaze drones, aviation, and artillery. In the Tavria operational zone, the invaders launched 22 airstrikes, engaged in 46 combat clashes, and fired 1,059 artillery barrages.

The Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding their defense in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors.

A total of 520 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past 24 hours.

"It's a bad day for the occupiers. The R-330Zh Zhitel e-warfare system, the 9P140 Uragan multiple rocket launcher, and 2S7 Pion self-propelled howitzer were destroyed, the commander noted.

A total of 39 units of military equipment were obliterated, including two tanks, 12 infantry fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, an MLRS, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight trucks, and two units of specialized equipment.

An ammunition depot and another“important” target were hit. Another 40 units of enemy hardware were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 97 combat clashes occurred across the front last day.