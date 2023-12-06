Germany advices to take Covid vaccines for Christmas

(MENAFN) As Germany grapples with a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is urging citizens to consider COVID vaccinations as a Christmas gift to themselves and their communities. Speaking at a dedicated meeting on the long-term health effects of COVID-19, Lauterbach emphasized the urgency of getting newly adapted coronavirus vaccinations, highlighting that the current threat posed by the virus is being underestimated.



Lauterbach expressed concern over the disappointing take-up rate of newly adapted booster shots, emphasizing that the danger of long COVID remains unresolved. He stressed that COVID-19 is not a simple cold, particularly for individuals with chronic health issues, and cautioned against complacency in the face of the ongoing pandemic.



In the past week, Germany has witnessed a notable spike in coronavirus cases, with 23,265 infections reported, a significant increase compared to the approximately 13,000 reported in the previous six weeks, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). While acknowledging the rise in cases, RKI head Lars Schaade noted that the current level doesn't carry the same significance as during the height of the pandemic, attributing this to the population's increased immunity through prior infections and vaccinations.



Meanwhile, amidst the push for vaccinations, one of the largest COVID vaccine producers, Pfizer, is facing legal challenges in the United States state of Texas. The pharmaceutical company is being sued over allegations that it misrepresented the effectiveness of its coronavirus shots and attempted to suppress public discussion of the product's failures. The lawsuit adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse surrounding COVID vaccine efficacy and transparency in information dissemination.



