Doha Declaration Urges Iraq To Respect Kuwait's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council held on Tuesday, adopted the Doha Declaration which underscores the importance of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait pursuant to the provisions of bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The Declaration, citing the UN Security Council Resolution 833 (1993) on the delineation of the Kuwait-Iraqi land and maritime boundaries, urged Iraq to adopt a serious approach to the completion of the demarcation of the maritime boundaries beyond the Mark 162.

The document called on the government of Iraq to abide by the agreement on maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway, which was signed by both countries on April 29, 2012, took effect on December 5, 2013, and was jointly lodged to the United Nations on December 18, 2013.

The GCC leaders rejected categorically the historical disinformation contained in the verdict of the Supreme Federal Court of Iraq on the Khor Abdullah agreement, affirming that any unilateral step by Iraq in this regard would be null and void.

They also stated their rejection of Iraq's decision to cancel the protocol on security exchanges signed in 2008, and the appended joint plan for the safety of navigation in the Khor Abdullah, signed on December 28, 2014.

The GCC Leaders renewed support to the UN Security Council Resolution 2107 (2013) which mandated the Special Representative for Iraq of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to facilitate the efforts aiming to account for the missing Kuwaitis and other nationals in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and retrieve the stolen property of Kuwait, including the national archive. (pickup previous)

sss













MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107541617