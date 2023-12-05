               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Philippines: People Evacuate Buildings In Manila After 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake


12/5/2023 2:03:30 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "People evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, according to the state seismology agency and images shared by media on social media Philippines' seismology agency said on X social media platform that it did not expect damage, but warned of aftershocks. It recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, with a depth of 79 kilometres (49.09 miles).Images shared by local media on X showed government workers leaving senate, presidential palace, justice ministry buildings. Students also vacated universities European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had earlier recorded the quake at magnitude 6.2 before downgrading to 6.0.

