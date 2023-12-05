Delegation Shares Jordan's Higher Education Journey In Barcelona Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- Members of the Jordanian higher education development expert team, affiliated with the Erasmus Plus program, participated in the annual higher education conference at the University of Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.As outlined in a statement released on Tuesday, the delegation, led by Mahmoud Shayyab, the head of the team, included Mamoun Dabai, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dhafer Sarayrah, the head of the Higher Education Institutions Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority, and Ahmed Abu Al-Haija, the director of the Erasmus Plus office in Jordan.Organized by the European Union Commission in Brussels, the conference brought together representatives and experts from over 25 countries neighboring the European Union.The event aimed to address challenges and trends in higher education development at both national and European neighborhood levels. Participants engaged in discussions, exchanged experiences, and shared knowledge with experts from around the globe.Members of the Jordanian team highlighted the distinctive challenges facing higher education in the region. They discussed ongoing efforts to drive reform, develop higher education policies, enhance cooperation, and establish regulatory frameworks within the higher education sector.The conference covered various topics, including innovation and digitalization in learning, the impact of internationalization, the ongoing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, improvements in learning methodologies, the reliance on specific skills, and the role of universities in implementing and recognizing these skills.Other themes included the transition towards flexible learning, the green transformation in higher education, discussions on the European educational area and its international partnerships, and the empowerment of higher education development teams and their influence on policy-making.