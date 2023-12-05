Investigation Underway On Mine Explosion In Azerbaijan's Aghdam - General Prosecutor's Office

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Investigation is
underway on the fact of mine explosion in the territory of
Azerbaijans' Aghdam district, General Prosecutor's Office of
Azerbaijan told Trend .
The district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation
in connection with the injury of an employee of Azerbaijan Mine
Action Agency Vagif Akbarov, while carrying out his official duties
as a result of mine explosion in the territory of Sarijali village
of Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation.
An anti-personnel mine exploded on the territory of Sarijali
village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district liberated from Armenian
occupation, as a result of which Vagif Akbarov was wounded.
He was taken to the district hospital. His right leg was
amputated below the knee. His health condition is currently
satisfactory.
