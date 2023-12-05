               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Investigation Underway On Mine Explosion In Azerbaijan's Aghdam - General Prosecutor's Office


12/5/2023 7:21:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Investigation is underway on the fact of mine explosion in the territory of Azerbaijans' Aghdam district, General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation in connection with the injury of an employee of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Vagif Akbarov, while carrying out his official duties as a result of mine explosion in the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation.

An anti-personnel mine exploded on the territory of Sarijali village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation, as a result of which Vagif Akbarov was wounded.

He was taken to the district hospital. His right leg was amputated below the knee. His health condition is currently satisfactory.

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538424

