OECD Talks On Co-Op With Azerbaijan To Enhance Green Growth Capabilities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Organization
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) trained
Azerbaijani experts on green public investment programmes,
including legal framework, management tools and selection
techniques of investment projects, OECD told Trend .
OECD said it has organized a range various regional capacity
building and networking events on environmental compliance
assurance with active participation of Azerbaijan.
"OECD organized a thematic workshop on Nature-based Solutions
following the NPD meeting in April. The meeting ignited the
interest of government and private sector participants in the
topic, and further work will be deployed to meet the country's
ambitious environment and water management activities. There are
future plans to assess the enabling environment for water finance
in Azerbaijan, which will provide key recommendations," the source
noted.
The source pointed out that a new online self-assessment tool
for greening SMEs helped Azerbaijani enterprises assess their
environmental performance and provided the SME Development Agency
of Azerbaijan with an opportunity to promote green practices.
"The upcoming 2024 release of the OECD's "Environment at a
Glance in EaP countries" e-book will shine a light on the current
data collection processes, the availability and gaps for
environmental data and promote the use evidence to inform policy
making," said the source.
