G7+ Countries And Ukraine Launch Clean Energy Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), G7+ countries and Ukraine launched the Clean Energy Partnership, to support the sustainable recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

This is said in a statement from G7+ countries, international organisations and the Government of Ukraine as members of the newly-launched Clean Energy Partnership for the Sustainable Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine's Energy System, which was published on the website of the UK Government.

“As Russia continues its unrelenting attacks on energy infrastructure, we, the members of the G7+ Coordination Group in support of Ukraine's energy system and the Government of Ukraine continue to firmly condemn Russia's actions and demand that all those implicated in these attacks be held responsible. We commit to continue to support Ukraine with significant emergency assistance to help repair and stabilise the energy grid and prepare for this winter,” the document says.

The document's authors reminded that over €300 million in funding has been provided to the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund for the restoration and protection of Ukraine's critically damaged energy infrastructure. Members of this group are also supporting the provision and procurement of a least 65 high voltage autotransformers and 6 mobile gas turbine generators so far.

“At the June 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, this group committed to develop a Clean Energy Partnership to support the sustainable recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. At COP28, we are pleased to formally launch the new, expanded Clean Energy Partnership, in recognition of Ukraine's recent progress on key reforms in the energy sector, and significant investments from international partners in Ukraine's clean energy future,” the statement says.

This Partnership brings together the Government of Ukraine, bilateral donors, key international organisations and financial institutions and voices representing the private sector.

the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, the following new partners joined the Clean Energy Partnership: the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation, whose $2 billion Economic Resilience Action platform is already investing in Ukraine's green, resilient reconstruction; the UN Global Compact's Ukraine Energy Initiative, which will act as a voice for its private sector signatories within the Clean Energy Partnership; and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which aims to support Ukraine's transition to a sustainable energy future by mobilising green investment.

The Clean Energy Partnership will serve as a forum for discussion, coordination and knowledge sharing to help deliver support for recovery, drive reforms and harness the private sector in Ukraine's clean energy transition. The members of Clean Energy Partnership will continue to support Ukraine's efforts for immediate, medium, and long-term recovery and reconstruction of the energy sector.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) on Saturday in the UAE, 117 governments decided to triple the use of renewable energy sources by 2030 to reduce the share of fossil fuels in the global energy sector.