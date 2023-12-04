Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Dead Two Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation troops on Monday shot dead two Palestinian men in the town of Sa'ir, northeast of the West Bank city of Al-Khalil.

The Palestinian Ministey of Health identified the victims as Anas Ismail al-Froukh, 23, and Mohammad Saa'di al-Frouk, 22.

The occupation forces fired live bullets at two young men while they were in the Ras Al-Aroud area, south of Sa'ir, wounding one of them in the back and the other in the chest.

They were subsequently transferred to Al-Ahli Hospital in Al-Khalil, where they were pronounced dead.

With the killing of the two men, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 467, including 259 who were killed after October 7th. (end)

