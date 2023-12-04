War Update: 56 Russian Attacks Repelled In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 56 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian warriors continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers.

Sixty-one combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Force launched 10 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit three enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, two surface-to-air missile system, and seven artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched five missile strikes and 44 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 37 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Russia launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, having used one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile and 10 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Six enemy drones and one missile were intercepted by Ukrainian forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Petropavlivka. Russians launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Petropavlivka and Pishchane; Luhansk region's Novoiehorivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled eight enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Terny. The enemy launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Spirne and Vyimka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Chasiv Yar. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and Sieverne. The enemy launched an air strike near Oleksandropil. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian warriors repelled 14 Russian attacks. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Pobieda, Marinka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled all enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

Russians launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka and Kamianske. About 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Antonivka, Dniprovske, Novodmytrivka, the city of Kherson, and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv.