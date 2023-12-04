Pipe Bevelling Solutions Portfolio Continues To Increase At Steelbeast

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Steelbeast by JEI co are proud to launch our latest Automatic Feed, trackless bevelling Machine model ABM30.
With an achievable bevel width up to 30mm, and a variable angle setting of -70°+70°, this machine will produce a machined quality bevel finish on steel plates up 60mm thick.
With many features making the ABM30 a perfect bevelling solution;
Needs no track to travel in both directions with feed speed up to 2 m/min
4 wheels feed drive eliminates hard physical work of the operator
Produces double-side bevels without having to flip the plate enhancing safety and reducing material handling time and expense
Edge to Edge working range
Semi-automatic feed stop at end of the metal sheet
Variable spindle speed
Innovative, robust chip protection solution
