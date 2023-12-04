Pipe Bevelling Solutions Portfolio Continues To Increase At Steelbeast

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Steelbeast by JEI co are proud to launch our latest Automatic Feed, trackless bevelling Machine model ABM30.



With an achievable bevel width up to 30mm, and a variable angle setting of -70°+70°, this machine will produce a machined quality bevel finish on steel plates up 60mm thick.



With many features making the ABM30 a perfect bevelling solution;



Needs no track to travel in both directions with feed speed up to 2 m/min



4 wheels feed drive eliminates hard physical work of the operator



Produces double-side bevels without having to flip the plate enhancing safety and reducing material handling time and expense

Edge to Edge working range



Semi-automatic feed stop at end of the metal sheet



Variable spindle speed



Innovative, robust chip protection solution

