Jordan Signs €150Mln Agreements For National Carrier Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 4 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation signed a €100 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank and a €50 million investment grant agreement with the EU for a desalination and water transport project from Aqaba to Amman.Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan discussed the "importance" of the national carrier project as a top priority for the government in Jordan in enhancing water security and achieving comprehensive economic development.Touqan lauded the European Investment Bank for providing this loan to be added to the previous loan that was signed with the bank in August 2022 at a value of €200 million, bringing the total financing provided by the bank to €300 million.She thanked the EU for securing the investment grant signed with the European Investment Bank, noting that the financing from the loan and grant would be managed through the European Investment Bank.The agreements were signed Monday on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai.