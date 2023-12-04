Safari's 10, 20, 30 Promotion Takes Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari, the premier hypermarket chain in the country, has officially launched its highly anticipated 10, 20, 30 promotion.

This promotion covers a wide array of products, including fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items, hot food, cosmetics, household essentials, ready-made garments, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, food grains, and over a thousand other daily-use items – all available at astonishingly affordable prices of just QR10, 20, or 30.

Safari outlets are featuring special discounts on a variety of products, making this promotion a shopper's delight. Some notable highlights include Sadia Frozen Chicken for QR10, Noorjahan Basmati Rice for QR20, Royalford Opalware Dinner Set (12 Pieces) for QR30, Tide Detergent Powder (1kg) for QR10, Philips 6.5-volt 4 LED Bulb for QR20, Soft Spin Trolley for QR30, and Mr. Light Pressure Cooker (3 liters) for only QR20. Additionally, a Heinz smartwatch is available for an unbeatable price of QR30.

The Safari Bakery and Hot Food section have curated a tempting selection of dishes, spanning Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, and Chinese cuisines. The Daily Fresh Food section boasts items like Fresh Jams, Roumi Cheese, Baladi Feta Plain Cheese, Beef Mortadella, and Lemon Pickle, all available as part of the 10, 20, 30 promotion.

For those seeking frozen delights, the frozen section offers various juices, drinking water, chicken parts, nuggets, ice creams, milk, and milk products, all priced at QR10, 20, or 30.

The grocery section is well-stocked with snacks, while the household section showcases a variety of multi-purpose products. The cosmetics section features renowned brands such as Nivea, Vaseline, enchanteur, Dove, Sebamed, Pantene, Olay, Johnson & Johnson, along with perfumes, body sprays, make-up sets, soaps, face washes, body lotions, and an array of health and beauty care products, all available to Safari customers.

Stationery enthusiasts can explore a wide range of school and office supplies, including Faber Castle, moped school kits, and various stationary sets. The toys and sports sections offer an extensive collection of items priced at QR10, 20, or 30, surpassing expectations.

In the garments and ready-made section, Safari presents an impressive collection of menswear, ladies' churidar, churidar materials, ladies' denim jackets, kids wear, footwear, Le Dees bags, and an extensive range for newborns – all priced at just QR10, 20, or 30. Moreover, the Safari 10, 20, 30 promotion includes a diverse collection of winter dresses for kids and adults.

Electronics enthusiasts will be thrilled with the extensive offerings in this promotion. From emergency lights and trimmers to torches, calculators, headsets, and smartwatches – Safari provides a variety with significant price reductions across numerous electronic devices.

As an exciting bonus, Safari is offering customers the chance to win 6 kg of gold through the Safari Shop and Shine mega promotion. Participants can enter the draw by obtaining a raffle coupon with a purchase of just QR50 from any Safari outlet.