Punjab Assembly Speaker Sandhwan Urges Centre To Withdraw 12% Tax Levy On Shoemaking Industry

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday urged union government to immediately withdraw the tax increase on shoemaking (Punjabi jutti) industry.

Sandhwan slammed the government's decision, calling it as an“arbitrary” decision.

Demanding prompt monetary support for the shoemakers, the speaker said that these workers were trying to keep this ages-old tradition alive but the Union government wanted to ruin the traditional industry with this“arbitrary decision of levying 12 per cent tax.”



He added that need of the hour was to support these traditional occupations.

Sandhwan added that the Punjab government was making“efforts to ensure well being of every section of the society with its pro-people and industry-friendly policies.”



He, however, alleged that the Union government was trying to ruin all un-organised sectors to pave the way for industry giants.

