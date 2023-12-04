China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry Sees Further Recovery

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's electronic information manufacturing sector registered
solid recovery in the first 10 months of this year, data from the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Industrial added-value of major companies in the sector rose 1.7
percent year on year in the period, with a pace of 0.3 percentage
points faster than the first three quarters of this year, according
to the ministry.
Specifically, the country's output of mobile phones hit 1.25
billion units, up 1.6 percent from the same period last year.
Fixed-asset investment in the sector climbed 9.6 percent year on
year, 0.7 percentage points higher than the investment in the whole
industrial sector.
During the same period, the combined operating revenue of major
firms in the sector stood at 12.1 trillion yuan (about 1.7 trillion
U.S. dollars), down 2.9 percent year on year. The decline narrowed
by 0.5 percentage points from the first three quarters of this
year, the data revealed.
