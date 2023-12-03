FAO, Mutah University Agree To Train Women On 'Climate Change Adaptation'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 3 (Petra) -- The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Mutah University Sunday signed an agreement to train eight women on "climate change adaptation" in the UN's HQ in Amman.FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said the organisation in Jordan is implementing several projects, the most important of which is the project to build resilience to climate change in Jordan by improving the efficiency of water use in agriculture, adding that the project includes forming a team of women pioneers in adapting to climate change.He added that the agreement aims to secure technical assistance to develop a course and training manual on adaptation to climate change and train eight women agricultural engineers for six months to become trainers specialised in training women to adapt to climate change, noting that the pilot governorates are Madaba, Karak, Tafila and Ma'an.The Mutah University Vice President for Academic Affairs, Muhammad Majali, said the project would open new opportunities in priority areas: agriculture, water and environment.Majali added that the project would train women in rural areas "to make them pioneers of change in water use."