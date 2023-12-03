Korean Navy Cruise Arrived In Jeddah Islamic Port

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah \u2013 Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nKorean Navy Cruise Training Task (CTTG) entered Jeddah as its 10th port of call. The cruise has 460 sailors including nearly 150 midshipmen from 78th class of Korean Naval Academy.\r\n\r\nWhile in Jeddah, the CTTG organizes events including exchange between Korean Navy and Royal Saudi Navy. Also, there will a visit to the Korean International School in Jeddah.\r\n\r\nIn addition, an on-board reception will be held on the cruise as well as ship tour.\r\n\r\nThe Cruise will also host a Defense Industry Exhibition to be visited during the ship tour.\r\n\r\nThe cruise will stay in Jeddah from Dec 1- 4 marking the 11th visit of CTTG to Saudi Arabia.\r\n\r\nThe CTTG commemorates the 70th anniversary of ROKN Cruise Training within a period of 141 days visiting 12 ports from 12 countries.\r\n\r\nCTTG next port of call will be Chennai, India.
