Ukraine reports downing of 10 Russian drones in southern, western areas

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukraine asserted that it successfully intercepted and brought down a total of 10 out of 12 Russian attack drones in the southern and western regions of the country.



The claim suggests a significant defensive effort by Ukraine against the incursion of unmanned aerial vehicles deployed by Russia.



“As a result of combat work, the air defense of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 ‘Shahed-136/131’ attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” stated a declaration by the Ukrainian Air Force.



The statement asserted that a total of 12 attack drones of the "Shahed" type originated from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district situated in the Krasnodar region of Russia.



Furthermore, the statement indicated that the majority of the drones were successfully intercepted in the southern Mykolaiv region by air defense systems, with additional downings occurring in the western Khmelnytskyi region.



The release also alleged the launch of a Kh-59 guided air missile from Russia's Belgorod region, asserting that the missile did not achieve its intended target.



As of now, Russian authorities have not provided any comments on these claims, and the ongoing conflict makes independent verification of Ukraine's assertions challenging.

