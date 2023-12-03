Iran's thermal power plants 8-month production surpasses 255 million MWh

(MENAFN) During the initial eight months of the ongoing Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to November 21), Iran's thermal power plants, under the supervision of the Thermal Power Plants Holding (TPPH), have successfully generated an impressive 255 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity. This significant contribution to the national power grid was highlighted by Esmail Namazi, the Director of TPPH's Production and Technical Office.



Namazi emphasized that thermal power plants played a pivotal role in meeting the country's energy demands, accounting for a substantial 93 percent of the total power generation during the aforementioned eight-month period. This underscores the critical role that thermal power plays in Iran's energy landscape.



Within the overall electricity generation, combined cycle units specifically contributed 137 million MWh, reflecting a notable four-percent increase when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This growth in the output of combined cycle units further underscores the sector's capacity to adapt and meet the evolving energy needs of the nation.



The data reveals the resilience and efficacy of Iran's thermal power sector, demonstrating its capability to consistently contribute a significant majority of the country's electricity supply while showcasing advancements in specific sub-segments such as combined cycle units.

