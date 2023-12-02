Qatar Reinforces Waste Management Industry To Foster Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Analysts in the country are lauding the solid waste management market as Qatar is regarded as one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

A report by Mordor Intelligence, a research group that tracks market analysis, stated that the solid waste management sector in Qatar is estimated to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81 percent.

“Municipal solid waste management is one of the most severe challenges faced by Qatar, primarily due to the high population growth rate, urbanisation, industrial growth, and economic expansion, stated the report. Qatar, however, has one of the highest per capita waste generation rates worldwide, which is as high as 1.8 kg per day.

The country also produces more than 2.5 million metric tons of municipal solid waste per year. The solid waste stream is largely comprised of organic materials about 60 percent, while the remaining waste steam is made up of recyclables including glass, paper, metals, and plastics.

Experts noted that Qatar is primarily focusing on waste management to protect the environment. The report stated that the Qatari government is trying to lessen the amount of waste that is produced by industries, commercial sites, and households, as well as recycle and reuse waste.

“The government pays special attention to waste management and treatment, due to its keenness to reduce its effects on health and maintain a civic condition,” it said.

Mordor Intelligence highlighted that there are over 99 percent of the population lives in Qatar's urban areas and the Municipalities that have a higher population and industrial concentration, such as Doha, have a higher waste generation in the country.

“More than 90 percent of the solid waste is generated in urban cities, which have industrial concentration and high population density, it said adding that municipalities such as Doha, Al Rayyan, and Umm Salal are anticipated to account for the biggest share of waste generation among all the other areas.

However, the capital city alone is expected to contribute nearly 60 percent of the overall solid waste generated in the country, primarily due to the high industrialisation activities, like the construction associated with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the concluded mega sporting event last year.

In addition to the general domestic waste produced, the construction sector is one of the pivotal waste-generating industries in Qatar.

Analysts remarked that“The Qatar government and domestic municipalities are taking various steps to reduce waste generation and landfill, as the geography of the country is very small for the current waste generation rate in Qatar.”

Mordor Intelligence also reports that landfilling is one of the key predominant methods of solid waste disposal.“The collected is discharged at various transfer stations from where it is sent to the landfill,” it said.

It further added that“Currently, 91 percent of non-household waste is transported to health landfills directly, and the bulk of it is recycled and ultimately is collected through companies that screen waste in health landfills.”