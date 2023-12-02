Production Of Black, Brown Coal In Kyrgyzstan Uplifts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. A total of 2.433 million tons of brown coal (lignite) were produced in Kyrgyzstan from January through October 2023, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022 (2.293 million tons), Trend reports.

According to data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistics Committee, brown coal production in October amounted to 461,500 tons, an 8.9-percent rise over the previous year's October production of 423,700 tons.

Concurrently, Kyrgyzstan's black coal production totaled 630,800 tons from January through October 2023, up 33.7 percent from the same period in 2022 (471,800 tons).

Note that, Kyrgyzstan produced 132,800 tons of black coal in October 2023, more than doubling the production of 65,300 tons in October 2022, and from January through October 2023, the value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan reached 377.5 billion soms ($4.2 billion), a 7% increase over the same period in 2022.