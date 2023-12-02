-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Production Of Black, Brown Coal In Kyrgyzstan Uplifts


12/2/2023 12:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. A total of 2.433 million tons of brown coal (lignite) were produced in Kyrgyzstan from January through October 2023, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022 (2.293 million tons), Trend reports.

According to data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistics Committee, brown coal production in October amounted to 461,500 tons, an 8.9-percent rise over the previous year's October production of 423,700 tons.

Concurrently, Kyrgyzstan's black coal production totaled 630,800 tons from January through October 2023, up 33.7 percent from the same period in 2022 (471,800 tons).

Note that, Kyrgyzstan produced 132,800 tons of black coal in October 2023, more than doubling the production of 65,300 tons in October 2022, and from January through October 2023, the value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan reached 377.5 billion soms ($4.2 billion), a 7% increase over the same period in 2022.

MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107524374

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search