QCS Launches International Congress Of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) opened the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 Friday under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and in the presence of HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al- Kuwari at the Ritz-Carlton Doha.

QCS will sign Saturday and an agreement with Oman Cancer Society to work together seamlessly and exchange various programmes and ideas to fight cancer in the region and provide support to the programmes in both the countries and beyond, chairman HE Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jabor al-Thani told Gulf Times.

Also Saturday, QCS will announce Ghanim al-Muftah, the renowned, Qatari online streamer and philanthropist, as its newest brand ambassador. "In fact he volunteered to be an ambassador of the society and I accepted his proposal. He will promote the activities of QCS hereafter,” Sheikh Khalid explained.

The opening session of the two day conference was attended by several dignitaries including the Ministry of Public Health's (MoPH) Public Health Department director Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani and QCS vice chairman Dr Abdul-Azim Abdul-Wahab Hussein.

Sheikh Dr Khalid welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the congress in preventing and overcoming the gastrointestinal cancers.

He said:“I hope this conference will help in exchange of ideas among the delegates and other participants and will help raise more awareness among the community about the ways to fight the disease. The participants will be able to discuss a number of topics related to various types of cancers that affect the digestive system. They shall suggest ways and ideas to help diagnose the disease early and thus prevent it. The congress is also expected to come out with several recommendations in the fight against cancer.”

The opening session of the congress was moderated by Prof Harald Rosen, head of faculty, Surgical Oncology at the Sigmund Freud University in Vienna and Dr Hassan al-Thani, head of Trauma and Vascular Surgery Sections and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

At the opening session, Dr Mohammed Abunada, acting deputy chief medical officer for surgical services and chairman of surgery, HMC, spoke about the topic“Surgical Management of Primary Colorectal Cancer.” Dr Abunada in his presentation, highlighted that colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer accounting for second most common cancer death. He also discussed the treatment path of the cancer in Qatar and how the country is resiliently treating this cancer.

On its second day, Saturday, the medical congress includes two sessions, the first targeting members of the public. It will present methods of prevention and early detection of gastrointestinal cancers, factors that cause them, and methods of diagnosis and treatment, with a focus on the role of food in preventing the disease.

There is also an accompanying medical exhibition to provide free consultation services both medical and nutritional and perform biometric and body mass index measurements for the public.

The congress has attracted prominent experts from a number of countries such as the United States of America, Austria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and Jordan, in addition to the participation of a number of entities from Qatar such as the MoPH, HMC and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

The International Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2023, is a platform that unites clinicians, researchers, academics, and industry professionals from Qatar, the Gulf region and the world in the field of gastrointestinal oncology.

