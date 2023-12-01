OPEC+ Countries Agree To Reduce Oil Production Until First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Several OPEC+ countries announced on Thursday that they have
agreed to voluntarily cut oil production by a total of 2.2 million
barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024.
The additional voluntary cuts announced by the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as
OPEC+, will be the following: Saudi Arabia 1 million bpd, Iraq
223,000 bpd. , United Arab Emirates 163 thousand barrels, Kuwait
135 thousand barrels, Kazakhstan 82,000 barrels, Algeria 51,000
barrels, and Oman 42,000 barrels, Azernews reports, citing Boomberg.
Russia will reduce exports by 500 thousand barrels per day for
the same period in May and June 2023. It will consist of 300
thousand barrels of crude oil and 200 thousand barrels of petroleum
products.
The voluntary reductions will be in effect from January to March
next year and will be gradually increased in accordance with market
conditions to maintain market stability. The cuts will also be in
addition to the current collective production cut of 3.6 million
barrels per day confirmed at the 36th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial
meeting on Thursday. through the end of 2024,
The collective production cuts include 2 million barrels per day
in October 2022 and 1.6 million barrels per day in May.
