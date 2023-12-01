Azerbaijan - Regional Leader In Greening, UN National Coordinator Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Azerbaijan is the
regional leader in greening, national coordinator of the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, the country's Deputy
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva told
reporters, Trend reports.
She made the remark on the sidelines of the World Summit on
Climate Action organized within the 28th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change -
COP28 in Dubai.
Taghiyeva noted that Azerbaijan's pavilion at the COP28 presents
extensive information on the state policy regarding climate change,
efforts to mitigate the consequences of climate change, and
Azerbaijan's contribution to reducing emissions.
"Azerbaijan's share in emissions is 0.15 percent. Nevertheless,
in support of international efforts, Azerbaijan has submitted
information about its new commitments to the Convention
Secretariat. Thus, our country has committed to reducing greenhouse
gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050. At the same time, the
liberated territories have been declared a carbon-neutral zone,"
the official explained.
Besides, she pointed out significant importance of greening
activities for reducing climate impact.
"Azerbaijan is a regional leader in greening. This year alone,
two million trees of different species have been planted. By the
end of the year, this figure is planned to be increased to three
million, which will highly contribute to reducing carbon emissions
in the country," Taghiyeva said.
She also mentioned the creation of early warning systems as
another important task for countries in this context.
"The World Meteorological Organization has put forward the
'Early Warnings for All' initiative by 2027. In this area,
Azerbaijan is also conducting significant work as part of state
investments. The hydrometeorological observation network has the
latest equipment. One of Azerbaijan's goals is for the early
warning system to acquire a regional character," she added.
The COP28 is being held from November 30 through December
12.
