Amir, Brazil President Discuss Cooperation In Energy, Economy And Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday.

During the session, aspects of developing joint cooperation between the two countries were discussed, especially in the fields of energy, economy and investment, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, especially developments of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides stressed the importance of reaching a permanent ceasefire, protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and finding a solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The talks session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Brazilian side, the session was attended by Head of the Senate HE Rodrigo Pacheco, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office HE Rui Costa, Minister of Finance HE Fernando Haddad, Minister of Ports and Airports HE Silvio Costa Filho, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock HE Carlos Favaro, Minister of Mines and Energy HE Alexandre Silveira, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

HH the Amir and HE the Brazilian President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of HE the President and his accompanying delegation.

HE the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.