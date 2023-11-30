Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Launches 100-Day Countdown To Accra 2023 African Games

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday November 29, 2023, launched the 100-day countdown to the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

Ghana won the bid in 2018 to host the African Games this year, but the Games was rescheduled to March 2024, following unforeseen circumstances, which derailed preparations.

With the government investing so much in developing multi-purpose facilities from the scratch in Borteyman, as well as completing

the University of Ghana Stadium, renovating hostel facilities for accommodation and building other supporting facilities near the University Stadium, all is now almost set for the Games,

with

the launch of 100-day countdown go viewed as a significant step.

Speaking at the launch, after inspecting facilities at both Borteyman and the University of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia who was quiet impressed with the facilities, highlighted the significance of hosting the game to Ghana.

"In its 57 years of existence, the African Games has been organized on twelve (12) occasions by nine (9) different countries. Out of the 9 countries, Algeria, Congo Brazzaville, and Nigeria have each organized and hosted the Games on two occasions," Dr. Bawumia said.

"However, despite having Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana as founding member of the Games, the question is, why has Ghana not hosted the African Games until now? The answer is simple; there is a time for everything; and this is our time. Ghana is now ready, willing, and capable to organize and host Africa in the biggest sporting competition on the Continent."

"Sports is now more than just a game. In this regard, the hosting of the 13th African Games goes beyond providing a participatory platform for countries to win medals."

"Ghana is interested in organizing and hosting the African Games because of its wider cultural, social, health and economic outcomes. Indeed, the Games have the capacity to trigger off a wide range of external benefits, including building social capital, stimulating economic development, facilitating employment opportunities, promoting healthy lifestyles and peaceful coexistence."

Dr. Bawumia added that the African Games is a major avenue to highlight sports as a means to create jobs for the youth of Africa

as well as "offer the opportunity to leverage sports as a tool for comprehensive sustainable socio-cultural and economic development."

"Indeed, our Government, sees the development, promotion, and organization of sports, especially the African Games as an investment for the future. The construction of modern sports facilities for the African Games is therefore a deliberate effort towards providing additional

infrastructural

to propel Sport for Development," he noted.



About 5,000 athletes, 3,000 officials and over 30,000 fans are expected in the country for the Games, which will be held between March 8, 2023, and March 23, 2023.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.