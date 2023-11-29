Zelensky Meets With Soldiers Conducting Offensive Operations In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with military officials regarding the defense of the southern part of the country.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned this during a video address, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I held a very substantive, detailed meeting with the military, specifically regarding operations in the south. We discussed what is necessary, and agreed on goals. We clearly see priorities in communication with partners regarding supplies," stated the head of state.

As reported by the Office of the President, Volodymyr Zelensky listened to reports from the commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops Khortytsia operational-strategic group "Odesa," Andriy Hnatov, the commander of the Marine Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol, and talked with the commanders of marine infantry brigades and territorial defense units performing combat missions in the Kherson direction.

The operational situation on the left bank of the Kherson region, the course of military operations, the future plans of Ukrainian defenders, and their immediate needs were discussed. In particular, there were talks about providing additional drones and reinforcing the frontline air defense.

For personal bravery and selfless actions demonstrated in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the head of state awarded military personnel with the 'Cross of Military Merit' of the President of Ukraine, as well as the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree and 'For Merits' of the III degree. Due to the security situation, Volodymyr Zelensky handed over part of the awards to the commanders of military units for presentation at their place of service.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a working trip to Kherson, the President of Ukraine received a report on the construction of shelters.