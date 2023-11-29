‘Clean coal’ projects alters lives of young women in Malawi

(MENAFN) In the rural landscapes of Malawi's Chisinga area, Maria Kameta witnessed a concerning trend as villagers depleted forests to produce charcoal for cooking. The reliance on traditional three-stone fires not only contributed to environmental degradation but also posed health risks for the women in her community. Determined to address these challenges, Maria, now 22, embarked on a mission to create a sustainable energy alternative that would safeguard both the natural surroundings of Malawi and the well-being of its women.



Maria's journey began in 2022 when her research into environmental initiatives led her to conceptualize a clean cooking stove. This innovative stove utilizes briquettes crafted from inexpensive materials such as waste paper, sawdust, and agricultural by-products like rice husks and maize stalks. Establishing the Mudzi Cooking Project, Maria took the initiative to train over 100 young women from her community in the art of creating these eco-friendly fuel briquettes.



The impact of Maria's vision has been significant, with the development and installation of double-burner clean cookstoves in more than 500 households within her community. As a young advocate for the environment, Maria's motivation was rooted in the desire to alleviate the struggles faced by women who had to traverse long distances in search of firewood, a resource becoming increasingly scarce.



Maria emphasizes the environmentally friendly and smoke-free nature of the briquettes, highlighting their effectiveness in addressing both the energy needs of the community and the preservation of the environment. The Mudzi Cooking Project not only stands as a testament to grassroots environmentalism but also as a beacon of empowerment for the young women involved in its implementation.



The broader context of Maria's work aligns with the World Bank's estimation that deforestation has reduced Malawi's forest cover from 37 percent of its land area in 1990 to 24 percent in 2020.



Maria's initiative serves as a localized response to this alarming trend, offering a practical and sustainable solution that simultaneously uplifts the lives of women in the community and contributes to the broader goal of preserving Malawi's precious natural resources. As the Mudzi Cooking Project continues to make strides, it exemplifies the transformative power of grassroots initiatives in tackling environmental challenges while empowering communities at the grassroots level.





MENAFN29112023000045015687ID1107509653