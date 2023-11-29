200 assistance trucks enter Gaza via Egypt's Rafah border crossing

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, 200 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip via Egypt's Rafah border crossing during the agreed humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.



The aid shipment includes four fuel trucks and others carrying water, food, and medicines, as confirmed by Wael Abu Mohsen, the media director of the Rafah crossing. Additional deliveries of humanitarian aid are scheduled to take place in the coming hours.



Qatar announced an agreement on Monday to extend the initial four-day humanitarian pause in the conflict between Israel and Hamas for an additional two days. This extension allows for further prisoner exchanges and provides more opportunities to deliver aid.



The Israeli military initiated a large-scale campaign in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



The conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties, with over 15,000 people killed, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the Gaza enclave.

