-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Co-Operation In Science And Education Spheres


11/29/2023 6:11:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli met with Georgian Minister of Education and Science Giorgi Amilakhvari in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education Simuzer Feyzullayeva, Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin Babayev, Head of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Science and Education Tural Ahmedov, and Head of BSU Department of Organisation and Management of Educational Process Elchin Mammadov.

Prospects of cooperation in science and education between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed at the meeting. During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the exchange of teachers and students between the universities of the two countries, joint scientific research, etc.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of science and education between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Besides, both sides stressed the importance of increasing the number of mutual visits in terms of further expansion of ties and the development of integration.

MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107508216

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search