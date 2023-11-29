Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Co-Operation In Science And Education Spheres

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Science and Education
Hasan Hasanli met with Georgian Minister of Education and Science
Giorgi Amilakhvari in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.
The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia
Faig Guliyev, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education
Simuzer Feyzullayeva, Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin
Babayev, Head of International Cooperation Department of the
Ministry of Science and Education Tural Ahmedov, and Head of BSU
Department of Organisation and Management of Educational Process
Elchin Mammadov.
Prospects of cooperation in science and education between
Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed at the meeting. During the
conversation, the sides exchanged views on the exchange of teachers
and students between the universities of the two countries, joint
scientific research, etc.
The sides stressed the importance of expanding mutual
cooperation in the field of science and education between
Azerbaijan and Georgia. Besides, both sides stressed the importance
of increasing the number of mutual visits in terms of further
expansion of ties and the development of integration.
