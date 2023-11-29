Central Bank Of Bahrain Wins Kuwait Informatics 17Th Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) - The Bahraini Central Bank won His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in its 17th Edition, said the Award's Board of Trustee Wednesday.

In a statement to KUNA, Board of Trustee Chairperson Sheikha Aida Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that awarding the Central Bank of Bahrain the Informatics Award is a testament to their innovative digital journey that lasted over two decades and is characterized by their clear vision.

Sheikha Aida Al-Sabah congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on the Award for its regional and international leadership in financial technologies, which had a significant impact on the early developments the region is currently experiencing in this field.

In turn, the Chairman of the organizing committee and member of the board of trustees, Bassam Al-Shammari, said that the Informatics Award is considered an important milestone and one of the highlights of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Awards journey since 2001.

It is one of the biggest regional and international non-profit organizations that gives recognition awards to owners of the greatest achievements and the most important technical activities in the world, whether a public or legal person, he added. (end)

