Govt Expecting 3 Proposals For Setting Up Semiconductor Fabrication Units Worth USD 8-12 Bn: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN) IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday informed that the government is expecting around three proposals from the industry for setting up semiconductor fabrication units worth USD 8-12 billion in the next couple of months.

However, he did not disclose the names of the companies which are likely to submit their applications in this regard.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the largest global design centre of US-based chipmaker, AMD, Vaishnaw said that several companies are talking to different state governments like Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and UP, and in the coming months, will be finalising their plans locations where they will be setting up their units.

“This nascent industry will grow as a major contributor to the manufacturing base of telecom and defence sector of the country,” the minister said.

The minister added that the government has always focused on ecosystem.“Many of the partners of ecosystem have started coming after the construction of the first unit started. Substrate manufacturers, chemical suppliers, PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) people, and other parts of the ecosystem have started setting up. That's the first part,” he added.

As on October end, under its Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor and display manufacturing scheme, the government has received a total of forty-five applications. This includes five applications for setting up semiconductor fabs, two applications for display fabs, nine for setting up compound and ATMP facilities, and twenty-nine for design linked incentive scheme.

Under the ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) scheme, so far, only Micron's proposal has been cleared while seven applications have been approved under the design linked incentive scheme.

