(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has accused the United States of intensifying efforts to foment unrest within Russia with the ultimate goal of removing the country's leadership. In a statement on Tuesday, Ryabkov characterized the growing confrontation between Moscow and Washington as a reality that requires careful consideration. He asserted that the United States is not only waging a hybrid war against Russia but is also increasingly focused on orchestrating an internal coup.



The tensions between the two nations escalated significantly when Russia initiated a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In response, the United States imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow and provided substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine. United States President Joe Biden has reiterated the commitment to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."



Ryabkov's remarks echo sentiments expressed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China in October. Shoigu highlighted the West's explicit pursuit of a "strategic defeat" against Russia in the ongoing hybrid war. He pointed to Ukraine as a cynically chosen battleground, emphasizing its role as expendable material in the broader geopolitical conflict.



The claim of the United States organizing an internal coup adds a new layer to the already complex relationship between Russia and the United States. As tensions persist, the accusations from Moscow raise questions about the nature of the ongoing hybrid warfare and the potential implications for diplomatic relations between the two nations.



