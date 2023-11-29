Global Energy Leaders Converge at EEI-GCCIA Energy Transmission Summit in Abu Dhabi on 29-30 November

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28 November 2023: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) are jointly holding the EEI-GCCIA Energy Transmission Summit, scheduled for 29-30 November at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.

This event will serve as a pivotal gathering for industry leaders, experts, and professionals to discuss the indispensable role of transmission grids in achieving climate goals and shaping a resilient energy future.

Aligned with the ongoing COP28 discussions, the EEI-GCCIA Energy Transmission Summit emerges at a pivotal moment in the global pursuit of ambitious climate goals. As countries grapple to meet these objectives, the summit serves as an essential platform to explore collaborative strategies and innovative solutions, leveraging the collective expertise of industry leaders and professionals.

Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, underscored the importance of the summit: “The EEI-GCCIA Energy Transmission Summit marks a crucial juncture for the global energy sector, serving as an essential forum where industry leaders come together to tackle the challenges and opportunities inherent in the global energy transition at a time robust transmission infrastructure is fundamental to navigating this transformative landscape.”

Dr. Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President of International Programs at Edison Electric Institute highlighted that “This event is a continuation of the ongoing collaboration between EEI and GCCIA. It is anticipated to stimulate productive conversations, resulting in valuable insights and strategies to construct a more robust and sustainable energy future. This summit symbolizes a collective commitment to shaping the future of our energy landscape as we look forward to the exchange of valuable perspectives that will shape the discussions and outcomes.”

Delving into the intricacies of the energy transition, the summit's agenda encapsulates a multifaceted approach to addressing challenges and advancing sustainable practices.

Underscoring the global nature of the energy transition, a diverse array of countries will be represented in the summit, including the six GCC countries, Canada, United States of America, Turks and Caicos Islands, Ukraine, China, Egypt, and Greece. Participants include CEOs, executives, and professionals from esteemed organizations worldwide.

On the first day, the emphasis will be on in-depth discussions encompassing policies, investments, and future considerations regarding transmission infrastructure. Crucial themes will involve the contribution of transmission in attaining net-zero objectives, guaranteeing resource sufficiency, exploring funding models, advancements in grid technologies, the influence of extreme weather on transmission systems, and addressing policy and regulatory requirements. These discussions aim to foster a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.

During the second day's workshop, executives and professionals will participate in technical dialogues concerning preparedness for renewable systems, progress in transmission technology, strategic system planning, allocation of costs, optimization of assets, and management of power system dynamics. The participants will also explore the anticipation of COP28 discussions regarding transmission provisions in country overviews.

The CEO Roundtable convenes a distinguished gathering of influential leaders in the energy sector including HE Eng Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of EWA Bahrain; Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO); Dr. Saifur Rahman, President of IEEE; Dale Friesen, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Chief Government Affairs Officer at ATCO Group; Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID Inc.; Ruth Forbes, President and CEO, Fortis TCI; and Elliot Mainzer, President and CEO of California ISO. The CEO roundtable will be moderated by Dr. Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President of International Programs at Edison Electric Institute and Eng. Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, CEO of the GCC Interconnection Authority.

The second day brings together a distinguished group of professionals including Dr. Bruce Stedall, Chief Operating Officer of Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO); Amer Omanovic, Global Marketing and Sales Manager - Power Consulting at Hitachi Energy; Dr. Nenad Keseric, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology Development at Statnett; and Pierre Bernard, Managing Director at Bernard Energy Advocacy. Workshop participants come from various countries, including Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, Greece, Norway, the UAE, and the USA reaffirming the international scope and collaborative spirit of the event.

The EEI-GCCIA Energy Transmission Summit is a clear demonstration of industry leaders' proactive commitment to ensuring a sustainable and resilient energy future. As the agenda unfolds with its diverse topics and expert-led discussions, the EEI-GCCIA Energy Transmission Summit embodies a collective resolve to confronting the challenges of the energy transition head-on and fostering a global dialogue that transcends boundaries, laying the groundwork for an energy future that is enabled by robust transmission networks.





