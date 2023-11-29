Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.7 amounting to
$85,77 per barrel on November 29, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price
was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).
