Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.7 amounting to $85,77 per barrel on November 29, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).