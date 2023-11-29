-->


Amiri Diwan Minister: Kuwait Amir Admitted To Hospital, His Health Condition Is Stable


11/29/2023 2:17:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, stated that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was admitted to the hospital this morning due to an emergency health problem that befell His Highness to receive the necessary treatment and conduct medical examinations.
He also confirmed that the health condition of His Highness is stable. (end) aa

