UK's Concrete Canvas Considers Opening Factory In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Concrete
Canvas, building material company from the UK, is considering the
possibility of opening a factory in Kyrgyzstan in the near future,
Trend reports.
Concrete Canvas manufactures concrete fabric used in irrigation
and hydraulic structures due to its high level of waterproofing.
These construction materials are produced using innovative
technologies and are exported to more than 100 countries
worldwide.
Recently, a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential
Administration, Akylbek Japarov, and director of Concrete Canvas
Will Crawford was held in the city of Cardiff, where the sides
discussed the matter.
Crawford acquainted the Kyrgyz delegation with the factory's
productive activities. Representatives of the company expressed
their interest in close collaboration with the Kyrgyz side and
highlighted their readiness to establish production in
Kyrgyzstan.
In turn, Japarov said that the Kyrgyz government is prepared to
offer assistance and support to potential investors.
