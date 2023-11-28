UK's Concrete Canvas Considers Opening Factory In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Concrete Canvas, building material company from the UK, is considering the possibility of opening a factory in Kyrgyzstan in the near future, Trend reports.

Concrete Canvas manufactures concrete fabric used in irrigation and hydraulic structures due to its high level of waterproofing. These construction materials are produced using innovative technologies and are exported to more than 100 countries worldwide.

Recently, a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, and director of Concrete Canvas Will Crawford was held in the city of Cardiff, where the sides discussed the matter.

Crawford acquainted the Kyrgyz delegation with the factory's productive activities. Representatives of the company expressed their interest in close collaboration with the Kyrgyz side and highlighted their readiness to establish production in Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Japarov said that the Kyrgyz government is prepared to offer assistance and support to potential investors.