Most Brazilian Industrial Firms Adopt Sustainable Measures

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – A survey conducted by the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI) with businesspeople from all over the country showed that the majority of industrial companies had already adopted measures to reduce solid waste (89%), optimize energy consumption (86%), and optimize water use (83%).

The survey listed nine actions to contribute to environmental sustainability in the production line. Of the total industries participating in the survey, 36% adopted five to six actions, and 22% adopted seven to eight actions. Companies that do not have any measures in place related to sustainability accounted for 3%.

The survey interviewed 1,004 executives from small, medium, and large industrial companies. The survey was carried out by the FSB's Reputation and Image Research Institute from November 3 to 20.

Entrepreneurs listed priority actions for the industry to contribute to decarbonization: Modernization of machinery (27%), use of renewable energy sources (23%), and investment in low-carbon technologies (19%). Other measures cited were investment in innovation (14%) and access to financing (10%).

Challenges with credit or financing were cited as a barrier to implementing sustainability actions by 22% of respondents, and 67% showed interest in accessing lines of credit for sustainable initiatives.

According to the president of the CNI, Ricardo Alban, the Brazilian industry is already part of the solution regarding sustainability and adaptation to climate change.“We already did, a long time ago, what many industrial sectors in other countries are rushing to do now,” he highlighted in a release.

