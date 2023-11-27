MP Al-Matar: Kuwait Seeks Bolstering Its Sovereignty Rights Internationally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti National Assembly sought to bolster its sovereignty rights internationally via submitting draft resolutions to global entities such as Arab Parliament and others, MP Dr. Hamad Al-Matar said on Monday.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) following the coordinative meeting for GCC executive council at the sideline of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Ankara, MP Al-Matar stressed the importance of respecting Kuwait's sovereignty over its land and marine borders.

Al-Matar stated, "No one has the right to violate Kuwait's sovereignty by word or deed either about Khor Abdullah issue or Al-Durra offshore gas field".

Al-Matar said Kuwait's National Assembly will always adhered to an important principle of not interfering in other countries' internal affairs; therefore, all countries should also respect Kuwait's sovereignty. (end)

