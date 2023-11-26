Qatar Malayali Conference Attracts Large Number Of Attendees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thousands of attendees thronged the Aspire Sports City Ladies Sports Hall where the eighth edition of Qatar Malayali Conference was recently held.

The event was organised by Qatar Indian Islahi Centre in collaboration with various Indian community organizations, the theme of the event was 'Let's Preserve our Shore of Harmony.'

Commencing in the morning, the event was inaugurated by Director of Public Health Department at Ministry of Public Health, Qatar Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani.

The opening session was presided over by Chairman of the Advisory Board of the organizing committee Abraham Joseph. Speakers on the occasion were Dr. Gopinath Muthukad, Rasheed Ali VP, Shanavas Bava, Sameer Eramala, Raifa Basheer and Dr. Raseel.

The second session, titled 'Family Meet,' was inaugurated by Muhammed Easa, with PMA Gafoor and Aju Abraham addressing the gathering. Family Meet session was presided over by Sereena Ahed, Thouheeda Rasheed, and Jasmin Naseer were also spoke at this session.

This was followed by a media seminar where media personalities Rajiv Shankaran and Rihas Pulamanthol shared their insights. Media Seminar session inaugurated by Engr. Darwish S. Ahmed Al Shebani and was presided over by Ameer Shaji. Fayiz Elayodan also spoke at the session.

The concluding session, presided over by Sharaf P Hameed, Chairman of the organizing committee, was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul. Notable figures such as Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Indian Parliament members K Muraleedharan, John Brittas, Bishop Dr. Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Dr. Mallika MG, Dr. Jamaludheen Farooqi, Alankod Leelakrishnan, Shameer Valiyaveettil, K.N Sulaiman Madani, and Ali Chalikkara addressed the audience.

The event also featured a parallel session for young children called 'Kalichangadam.' Alankod Leelakrishnan released a commemorative Souvenir, which was received by Santhosh TV, regional head of Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Dr. Sabu KC introduced the souvenir to the audience. Ten long-term expatriate women were honored at the event and received mementos, insurance, gifts, and privilege cards for health coverage.