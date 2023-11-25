Tanzania, Oman For Stronger Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 25 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - TANZANIA has committed to continue working closely with the Oman government by exploring new areas of cooperation for mutual benefits.

Zanzibar Minister for Constitution, Legal Affairs and Public Service, Haroun Ali Suleiman made the remarks when officiating the commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Oman National Day held in Dar es Salaam.

The event was organized by the Oman Embassy in collaboration with Superdoll company.

According to him, the historical relation between two countries is strong as manifested by exchanges of visits by high level officials, technical teams and business delegations.

“The most important and notable visits were the visits by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in June 2022, followed by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi in October 2022, and the Permanent Secretary of the National Museums of Oman, who visited Tanzania in July 2022 and October 2023, respectively,” he said.

He added that the visits were followed by Oman hosting the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) in December 2022 whereby the two countries agreed to work together in various areas including Trade and investment, transportation, health, culture, finance, livestock and fisheries, mining and security issues.

Besides, the Minister encouraged the business community from both Tanzania and Oman to continue engaging more and increase trade and investment between two countries.

“I know that trade between Oman and Tanzania is growing considerably...various products such as meat, vegetables, fruits and honey from Tanzania are now available in Oman Market,” he emphasized.

Adding:” The existing trade volume and investment does not reflect the excellent historical relations between our two countries, more efforts need to be made.”

For his part, Oman Ambassador to Tanzania, Saud bin Hilal Al Shidhan commended the friendly investment ground which has been set by the government of Tanzania to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs)

“Oman Investment Authority is in good progress with our two sizable projects, fish farms in Zanzibar as well as a logistics hub in Mainland,” he said.

Adding:“The Sultanate of Oman has taken the lead and honor to the renovation and rehabilitation of the Beit el Ajaib (House of Wonders) in a UNESCO designated registered area with a grant of over 20 million US dollars and many more other projects of rehabilitation on the way to preserve history and serve the best interest and mutual benefits of our two countries.”

In a related development he said the two counties bilateral relations are historical and long- standing, over 200 years of relations and bond which is a pride to both countries.

“We share a lot in common from culture to food, to language and much more, evidence which can't be avoided is the Swahili language“Oman Speaks Swahili almost 30 per cent,” he said. - NNN-DAILYNEWS