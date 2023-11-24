Three Years Pass Since Liberation Of Kalbajar From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Three years have
passed since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district from
Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia was forced to
sign an act of surrender and leave the territory. In accordance
with the tripartite Declaration signed by the President of
Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of
Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces left the Kalbajar district on
November 25. Thus, 147 settlements were liberated from occupation,
including the city of Kalbajar.
In the very first days of the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani
army liberated the strategic heights of Kalbajar from occupation,
which made it possible to control the transport and communication
infrastructure of the Armenians.
Like other territories liberated from occupation by the
Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as a result of a glorious victory,
life is also returning to Kalbajar.
