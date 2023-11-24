12 Thai Hostages Released From Gaza: Thai PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Nov 25 (NNN-TNA) – A total of 12 Thai nationals, who were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, have been released, Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, said, yesterday.

Thai Embassy officials are on their way to pick up the released hostages, Srettha said, in a social media post.

The hostages have entered Israel and are currently being transported to the processing point at Hatzerim Air Force Base, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement.

The released hostages will be assisted upon their arrival at a medical facility, where they will be placed under 48-hour medical supervision and will not have access to outsiders, the statement said.

Hamas and Israel reached an agreement earlier this week on a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Under the deal, Hamas would release at least 50 hostages from Gaza in exchange for some 150 Palestinian detainees held in Israel.– NNN-TNA

