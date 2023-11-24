One Killed, One Injured As Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the settlement of Dniprovske in Kherson region, killing a 50-year-old local man and wounding another woman.

Oleksandr Prokudin , chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Around 16:00, the invaders shelled the village of Dniprovske. They employed artillery," the report says.

As noted, a 50-year-old local resident sustained deadly injuries. At the time of the impact, he was outside his home.

It is also reported that a 44-year-old local woman was rushed to a hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries to her stomach and arm.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were killed in Kherson region yesterday. Another 11 were injured, including two children.