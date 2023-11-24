Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Achieves A Historic Milestone With The Opening Of Its 500Th Store In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th November 2023: Cantabil Retail India Limited, a leading name in the fashion industry, is proud to announce the opening of its 500th store in the culturally vibrant and historic city, Ayodhya. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint by making its exceptional fashion collections for men, women, and kids more accessible to customers.



The magnificent unveiling of the store located at Rekabganj, Ayodhya, proved to be a memorable event for fashion enthusiasts in Ayodhya. The newly opened store will showcase Cantabil's latest and most comprehensive selection of Men's, Women's, Kid's, and Accessories, providing an unmatched shopping experience that encapsulates style, quality, and innovation.



Sharing his thoughts on achieving this significant milestone, Mr. Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., expressed,“Reaching the milestone of our 500th store in India is a moment of great pride for the brand. This is a testament to the trust and support of our customers, and it reflects our unwavering commitment to offering fashionable and affordable clothing for all. We are not only thrilled about this achievement, but also excited about the prospects it opens for us all over the country. We are also eagerly looking forward to our future expansion, with our sights set on entering the international market, beginning with the opening of our first-ever store in Nepal. This marks a new chapter in our journey, and we are eagerly awaiting to introduce the Cantabil experience to a new audience worldwide."



In the current financial year 2023-24, Cantabil opened 69 new exclusive retail stores, spanning across 14 different cities, such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kota, Dehradun, Ambala, Vidisha, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Ankleshwar, Chandigarh and Bhopal etc. This further aligns with company's ongoing commitment to delve deeper into Tier II and III cities, delivering a futuristic and rejuvenating retail experience for customers. Currently, Cantabil presence is in 20 states & more than 250 cities across India and plans to open more stores in the coming months.



Marking this landmark announcement, Cantabil has also diversified its portfolio and forayed into the footwear and Athleisure category, encompassing a collection of 30 unique product options, and intends to open 5 exclusive brand outlets catering to these categories by the end of the year. The first store in this category is located in Hapur, with an expansive 1100 square feet of retail space, and will serve as a showcase for Cantabil's recently launched Athleisure and Footwear collection, to meet the increasing demand for trendy and comfortable collection that seamlessly transitions from the gym to everyday life. It will also underline the brand's unwavering dedication to presenting the most current fashion trends to the consumers in the city by offering a diverse range of products, including Activewear, Sneakers, Sport-shoes, flip-flops, luggage, perfumes, and towels, alongside its extensive regular collection.



The Brand is set to embark on its international journey with the inauguration of its First Exclusive Brand Outlet in Nepal, marking an exciting step into the global market.





About Cantabil



Established in 2000, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing apparel under the brand name CANTABIL. It's the only brand that caters to all three segments and a wider range of products under one brand and one roof in the men's category, like shirts (formal or casual), trousers, denim, suits, blazers, jackets, woollens, accessories, ladies' wear, and kids' wear, making it complete family wear.





